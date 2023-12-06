    বাংলা

    New train to roll on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Jan 1

    As many as three names have been proposed for the new train – Palanki, Tarang Express and Probal Express

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 05:45 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 05:45 PM

    Bangladesh Railway is all set to inaugurate a brand-new intercity train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route on Jan 1 to spur the New Year celebrations.

    Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday said the train will depart from Dhaka at 6:30am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3pm.

    The return journey from Cox's Bazar is slated to begin at 8pm and end at 4:30am.

    The summary of the services and the proposed names for the new intercity train will be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for approval, Nurul added.

    As many as three names have been proposed for the new train – Palanki, Tarang Express and Probal Express.

    The new train will have 16 coaches and a total of 780 seats to accommodate the growing number of tourists boarding the Cox's Bazar Express which commenced operations on Dec 1.

