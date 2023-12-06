New train to roll on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Jan 1

Bangladesh Railway is all set to inaugurate a brand-new intercity train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route on Jan 1 to spur the New Year celebrations.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday said the train will depart from Dhaka at 6:30am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3pm.

The return journey from Cox's Bazar is slated to begin at 8pm and end at 4:30am.