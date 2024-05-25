Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to turn into cyclone after noon: Met Office

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep distant cautionary signal No. 1 hoisted

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has moved further and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by Saturday afternoon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

When the deep depression turns into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’, a name chosen by Oman which means ‘sand’ in Arabic.

The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organisation's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region.

The Met Office said the deep depression will intensify into cyclone Remal by Saturday afternoon. Afterwards it will move along the Khulna and Barishal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm.

The cyclone could cross the coast by Sunday afternoon and enter through Patuakhali’s Khepupara, which would be the centre of the cyclone.

In a special cyclone bulletin on Saturday, the BMD said, the deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved north-northeastwards and remains stationary in the same region.

At 9am, it was centred about 565 km southwest of Chattogram port, 495 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 540 km south of Mongla port and 490 km south of Payra port.

The deep depression system is likely to intensify and move further north-east, meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain said.

He said the maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts and squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression’s centre.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep distant cautionary signal No. 1 hoisted.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.