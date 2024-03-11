    বাংলা

    Dhaka shoe factory burnt in fire

    The Fire Service brought the fire under control in 40 minutes, an official says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 08:44 AM

    A fire has burnt a shoe factory in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat.

    The fire started around 1pm on Monday and was brought under control in 40 minutes, according to Anwarul Islam, an official from the Fire Service.

    The shoe factory burnt by the fire is situated in the Kamalbagh area next to the Beribadh. Nine firefighting units managed to bring the fire under control, he said.

    Neither the extent of the damage nor reports of casualties could be confirmed immediately.

    RELATED STORIES
    Case evidence, vehicles burnt in Shahbagh dumping station fire
    Case evidence, vehicles burnt in Shahbagh dumping station fire
    The fire broke out at a dumping station behind Dhaka’s Shahbagh Police Station
    Burnt by ex-husband in Narsingdi, physician Lata Akhter dies in Dhaka
    Physician burnt by ex-husband dies
    Lata suffered burns on 90 percent of her body’s surface as her husband poured petrol on her and also set himself on fire
    Fire rips through furniture shops in Dhaka's Badda
    Fire burns furniture shops in Badda
    A firefighter was injured during efforts to douse the flames
    Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Old Dhaka
    Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Old Dhaka
    The incident occurred at a factory on Abul Khairat Road in Lalbagh’s around 9:20 am on Monday

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman