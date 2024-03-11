Dhaka shoe factory burnt in fire

A fire has burnt a shoe factory in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat.

The fire started around 1pm on Monday and was brought under control in 40 minutes, according to Anwarul Islam, an official from the Fire Service.

The shoe factory burnt by the fire is situated in the Kamalbagh area next to the Beribadh. Nine firefighting units managed to bring the fire under control, he said.

Neither the extent of the damage nor reports of casualties could be confirmed immediately.