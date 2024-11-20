The gas ‘shutdown’ will persist for 12 hours – from 10am to 10pm

Gas outage to hit parts of Old Dhaka on Thursday

The gas supply to homes in parts of Old Dhaka, including Islambagh and Lalbagh, will be turned off for 12 hours on Thursday for pipeline repairs.

Titas Gas authorities made the announcement in a shutdown notification on Wednesday.

It said that gas supply to all categories of consumers in Islambagh, Rahmatganj, and areas in the neighbourhoods of Lalbagh DPDC Substation, Laksham Bazar, and Chandir Ghat will be suspended for a total of 12 hours from 10am to 10pm on Thursday for emergency replacement work on the gas pipeline.

The notification also warned that low gas pressure could prevail in the surrounding areas during the repairs.

The authorities offered apologies to customers for the temporary inconvenience.