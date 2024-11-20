Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 21, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gas outage to hit parts of Old Dhaka on Thursday

The gas ‘shutdown’ will persist for 12 hours – from 10am to 10pm

Gas outage to hit parts of Old Dhaka Thursday

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 20 Nov 2024, 02:09 PM

Updated : 20 Nov 2024, 02:09 PM

Related Stories
Now is the time for rebuilding: Toufique Khalidi
Now is the time for rebuilding: Toufique Khalidi
Flawed ad policies waste taxpayer money: Khalidi
Flawed ad policies waste taxpayer money: Khalidi
Minhaz Mannan new shareholder director of DSE
Minhaz Mannan new shareholder director of DSE
Almost all cases aimed to quell protests `withdrawn`
Almost all cases aimed to quell protests `withdrawn`
Read More
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Angela Merkel recalls tricks for dealing with Trump
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Putin eyes contours of a Trump peace deal
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Bitcoin surges near $95,000
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery, fraud
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More