The two countries will likely discuss unresolved issues, according to her press secretary

PM ready to raise old disputes in New Delhi talks: aide

The prime ministers of Bangladesh and India could discuss some of the longstanding disputes when Sheikh Hasina visits New Delhi next week as the two leaders seek to renew relations after their latest election victories, a spokesman for Hasina said.

“We are prepared to discuss the unresolved issues,” Press Secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told bdnews24.com. He did not give details.

“The two sides will likely have discussions on the issues,” he said.

Hasina went to New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jun 9 and this trip comes in less than a fortnight.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for New Delhi’s Palam Airport at about 2pm on Friday, according to her press wing.

During the visit, there will be discussions between the delegations and both countries will sign MoUs and agreements.

Hasina will receive a formal welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Indian presidential palace, in New Delhi on the morning of Saturday, Jun 22, where she will be given an armed salute and inspect the guard of honour, her press wing said in the statement.

Later, she will lay a wreath and sign the visitor's book at Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum at Raj Ghat.

Later in the day, she is scheduled to meet with her Indian counterpart Modi at Hyderabad House. Discussions will also take place at the representative level.

There will be a state lunch held in her honour during the visit.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call to Hasina at her residence on Friday.

The following afternoon, Hasina will visit the secretariat office of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After she meets with the vice president, Hasina will return to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Wrapping up her two-day state visit, the prime minister will depart for Dhaka aboard a special flight of the national flag carrier at 6pm local time on Saturday.