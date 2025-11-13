Crimes against humanity: Hasina’s fate to be decided on Nov 17

The International Crimes Tribunal will decide whether or not ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is a “fugitive”, will be punished in a case over crimes against humanity for trying to suppress the July Uprising on Nov 17.

A three-member International Crimes Tribunal bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder set the date for the verdict on Thursday.

The other two justices in the case are Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Justice Mozumder set the verdict as pending after Attorney General Asaduzzaman completed his closing statement for the prosecution on Oct 23.

Alongside Hasina, the accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Mamun has confessed his guilt and turned state's witness in the case.

Referring to Hasina and Asaduzzaman, the attorney general said during the Oct 23 hearing: “If these defendants are sentenced to death, many will protest. If these two are not tried, the people of Bangladesh will be ridiculed as cowards.”

“I hope that the defendants will accept this trial verdict and will not choose another path. I hope that this court will ensure the highest sentence.”

In addition to the tribunal's counsel, the state-appointed lawyer for the accused, Amir Hossain, was also present at the hearing. He had concluded his arguments the day before.

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 ordered the trial of three accused, including Hasina, on Jul 10 on a total of five charges of incitement, instigation and giving orders to kill 1,400 people to suppress the July Uprising, “superior command responsibility” and “joint criminal enterprise”.

This began the trial of the first crimes against humanity case against Hasina at the court her government formed to try the war criminals of 1971.

The International Crimes Tribunal was reconstituted after the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024. The first case against Sheikh Hasina was filed in the reconstituted tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising.

The trial began on Oct 17 last year. The tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina in this case on the same day.

On Mar 16 this year, the prosecution requested to list former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as a suspect in the case. Later, the tribunal agreed to it.

The tribunal's investigation agency submitted its report to the Chief Prosecutor's Office on May 12 this year. The prosecution filed a formal complaint against Hasina, Kamal, and Al-Mamun with the tribunal on Jun 1.

A total of five charges were brought against them. They are – Hasina making a “provocative speech” at a press conference at the Ganabhaban on Jul 14 last year; ordering the use of helicopters, drones and lethal weapons to eliminate protesters; shooting and killing Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed in Rangpur; shooting and killing six protesters in the capital's Chankharpul area, and burning six people in Ashulia.

Hasina was ousted from power on Aug 5 last year and fled to India in the face of a student-led mass uprising. It is believed that Asaduzzaman is also in India. The trial is ongoing in absentia.

The only accused in prison, former IGP Mamun, has admitted his involvement in crimes against humanity on Jul 10 and petitioned to turn state’s witness.

After testimony was recorded, the arguments in the case began on Oct 12. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam sought the death penalty for Hasina and Asaduzzaman on charges of crimes against humanity.

State-appointed defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain, representing Hasina and Asaduzzaman, requested their acquittal.

Mamun’s lawyer Zayed Bin Amjad also petitioned for his acquittal after he turned state’s witness.

The arguments from both sides concluded on Oct 23. Several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP, had been demanding that the trial of Hasina and the Awami League be completed before the elections.

The banned Awami League has announced a “Dhaka Lockdown” programme on Thursday in response to the announcement of the verdict date. Ahead of the programme, sporadic bombings and torchings of vehicles have been taking place in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, over the past few days.

Responding to questions from journalists at the tribunal premises on Wednesday, Prosecutor Md Mizanul Islam said that the law-enforcing agencies will “put a firm stop” at this “evil attempt to create a chaotic situation” in the country.

He claimed that the trial is being conducted in a transparent and regular manner and any questions being raised about the trial process are “part of propaganda against the government”.

Security at the International Crimes Tribunal has been beefed up since Thursday morning. Police, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have taken up positions and are on alert in the area adjacent to the High Court shrine. Army personnel have also been seen on patrol.

BGB and police armored vehicles are stationed nearby. A security cordon has been set up around the entire area. Journalists and lawyers are being searched while entering the tribunal premises.

Checkposts have been set up at the entrances to Dhaka since Wednesday to prevent sabotage surrounding the banned Awami League's programme. Seventeen thousand police personnel have been deployed at various important points in the city.

In addition, BGB and the Army personnel are also on alert throughout the capital.