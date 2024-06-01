Known animal toll from Cyclone Remal in Sundarbans hits 115

At least 115 wild animals, mostly deer, have so far been found dead in different parts of the Sundarbans after tidal and storm surge triggered by Cyclone Remal.

They include 111 deer and four wild boars, said Mihir Kumar Doe, the conservator of forest in Khulna region.

The dead animals were found in Katka, Kochikhali, Karamjal, Pokkhir Char, Dimer Chara, Shelar Char, Narikel Baria and Nilkomol since Sunday.

The 15 carcasses found on Friday started to decompose, according to him.

Besides the dead animals, 18 deer and a python were rescued alive but sick. They were released after being given first aid.

Doe said they fear long term damage to the Sundarbans because of saline water stranded in the mangrove forest.

The Forest Department said the Sundarbans faced an abnormal situation during the storm this time.

It is flooded during two low tides and as many high tides in 24 hours in normal times, but there was no low tide for 36 hours during the storm.

It means the forest was under water for a long time while the tidal surge was six feet above the normal astronomical level.