Benazir again fails to appear before ACC, action as per rules: secretary

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed has failed to turn up before the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, for the second time to answer allegations that he had accumulated wealth beyond means.

However, two days ago, he and his family members sent a written explanation regarding the allegations of illegal wealth acquisition.

After the first deadline was extended, Benazir was supposed to appear before the ACC on Sunday. His wife and two daughters have been asked to appear on Monday over the same allegations.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said actions will be taken according to the law and regulations in relation to Benazir's absence.

The secretary said although Benazir did not appear in person, he sent his statement through a lawyer on Friday. She noted that this statement is not relevant to his appearance.

During a briefing on Sunday, Yasmin said: “This statement is not related to the extension of the date. There (in the statement), he and his family members have explained their position regarding the allegations of wealth acquisition through corruption.”

Benazir, the former police chief, was initially asked to be present before the ACC on Jun 6 for allegations of illegal wealth acquisition.

Amid rumours of him going abroad, a request for more time was made on his behalf on Jun 5. Subsequently, the date was extended to Jun 23.

Similarly, Benazir's wife, Jihan Mirza, and two daughters, Farjin Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahsina Raisa Binte Benazir, were asked to appear before the ACC on Jun 9. They also requested more time later.

The day after Benazir's scheduled appearance, on Jun 24, the ACC set the date for his wife and daughters.

The ACC law does not specifically state whether a person is obligated to appear if summoned, but they may request more time. The agency can grant up to 15 days in such cases.

After receiving Benazir's request for more time on Jun 5, ACC Commissioner Md Jahurul Haque said: "If he fails to appear after being granted additional time, it must be assumed that he has no statement to make. Then, depending on the documents, if the allegations are proven, they are valid; otherwise, they are not."

There has been no official government statement regarding Benazir and his family's travel abroad.

Various media outlets have reported they have all left the country - a claim the former police chief has not contested.

Benazir was Bangladesh's first police chief who simultaneously headed both the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the special unit, RAB. He retired on Sep 30, 2022.

The daily Kaler Kantho, owned by Bashundhara Group, reported that Benazir's family had built an eco-resort on around 354 hectares of land in Gopalganj with dirty money.

It also alleged that the former IGP owns multiple flats and houses in Dhaka and Purbachal.

The newspaper accused his family of encroaching on forest land to construct a resort in Gazipur.

Amid the intense discussion about Benazir, Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, the independent MP from Habiganj-4, urged the ACC to investigate the alleged illegal assets of Benazir and his family members and take necessary legal measures.

On Apr 22, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said they formed a three-member committee to look into the allegations.

The members of the committee are ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam, and assistant directors Niamul Hasan Gazi and Joynal Abedin.

On the same day, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain of the High Court ordered an investigation into the allegations against Benazir, with a report to be submitted within two months.

Following these directives, the ACC wrote to eight institutions, including Bangladesh Bank, seeking information on the assets of the former IGP and his family.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Ash Shams Joglul Hossain ordered the seizure of properties owned by Benazir and his family in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Bandarban after the ACC moved it.

The court also issued an order to freeze their bank accounts and shares in companies.