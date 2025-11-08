Two men on motorcycle hurled crude bombs at Dhaka's Kakrail church: police

Police say two men riding a motorbike threw what appeared to be crude bombs at the gate of St Mary’s Cathedral Church in Dhaka’s Kakrail.

However, authorities are yet to confirm the identity of those involved, according to Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division.

Initial evidence suggests that two people came on a motorcycle and hurled two crude bombs, he said. Efforts are under way to identify them and to look into the motive behind this attack.

The explosion occurred at around 10:45pm on Friday, when one of the bombs went off against the steel gate of the church, police said.

Officers later recovered another unexploded device from inside the compound.