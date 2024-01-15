12th national parliament to sit for first session on Jan 30

The 12th national parliament will convene for its first session on Jan 30.

The parliament will meet at 3:00 pm, a notice from the Parliament Secretariat said on Monday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin called the session according to his constitutional power. And, as per the constitution, the president will address parliament in a speech that day.

The newly-elected parliamentarians took their oaths of office on Jan 10.

The 11th national parliament sat for its first session on Jan 30, 2019. According to the law, their term ends on Jan 29.