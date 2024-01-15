    বাংলা

    12th national parliament to sit for first session on Jan 30

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin will give a speech to open the session, which begins at 3:30 pm

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM

    The 12th national parliament will convene for its first session on Jan 30.

    The parliament will meet at 3:00 pm, a notice from the Parliament Secretariat said on Monday.

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin called the session according to his constitutional power. And, as per the constitution, the president will address parliament in a speech that day.

    The newly-elected parliamentarians took their oaths of office on Jan 10.

    The 11th national parliament sat for its first session on Jan 30, 2019. According to the law, their term ends on Jan 29.

    The speaker and deputy speaker are to be elected in the first session. The Awami League has nominated Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as speaker and Md Shamsul Haque Tuku as deputy speaker. As the ruling party holds an absolute majority in parliament, their nominees will win the vote.

    According to the Constitution, the president addresses the first parliamentary session of the year and also the first after an election. Afterwards, the members of parliament discuss a motion of thanks in response to the speech.

