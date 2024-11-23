Heavy fog blankets the north, night temperature to drop

Northern districts saw light to moderate fog on Friday night, which may intensify into heavy fog late on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning

The last week of November has seen fog growing heavier at night in Bangladesh’s northern districts. Heavy fog is expected at night in these districts and light to moderate dog in Dhaka and the rest of the country until Monday, according to a forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The 72-hour weather bulletin released on Saturday also said night temperatures in Dhaka and the rest of the country may continue to drop until Monday.

Northern districts saw light to moderate fog on Friday night, which may intensify into heavy fog late on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning. The fog may, however, ease slightly later on Sunday night.

The long-term forecast for November says that the Bay of Bengal may see the formation of one to three low pressure areas, one of which may develop further into a depression or cyclone.

A low pressure area developed in the Bay on Sunday, making it the second of the month.

The forecast says, in addition to the regular low pressure systems that develop in the south of the Bay during this season, others may form in the southeast portion or its adjacent areas in the next 24 hours.

The first half of Saturday saw the humidity in Dhaka hit 67 percent, but there are indications that it may drop to 47 percent by the end of the day.

The sky may remain temporarily and partially cloudy for the next two days from 6am on Saturday, according to the BMD’s 72-hour bulletin. However, the weather across the country will remain largely dry.

The day after that, the sky may still be partly cloudy, but day and night temperatures may remain unchanged across the country.