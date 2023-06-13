    বাংলা

    Divorce rate in Bangladesh doubled in 2022: report

    The number of divorces in the rural parts of the country was higher than in urban areas last year, according to a survey

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 10:53 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 10:53 AM

    A survey has found that the divorce rate in Bangladesh has doubled in the space of a year.

    The gross rate of divorce rose to 1.4 per thousand people in 2022, compared to 0.7 per thousand the year before, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

    In its report on the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 published on Tuesday, the national statistics agency found a growing trend of divorces in rural areas, where the rate was 1.5 per thousand. It outstripped separations in urban areas last year, where the rate stood at 1 per thousand residents.

    The findings are based on a survey of more than 1.3 million people and 300,000 households across the country in 2022, according to Alamgir Hossain, the director of the project.

    On average, around 18.1 people out of every thousand got married last year, according to the report.

    Meanwhile, 28.7 percent of the country's population above the age of 10 are single, 63.9 percent are married and 7.4 percent are either widowed, divorced or separated.

    The average age of marriage is now 25.3 years for men and 18.8 years for women.

    The survey also found that among those who got married last year, 6.5 percent were under 15 years of age. And, 40.9 percent were under 18 years of age.

    In Bangladesh, the legal age of marriage is 18 for women and 21 for men.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh keeps corporate tax rates unchanged for FY24 to achieve growth target
    Corporate tax rates unchanged
    The government reduced the rates in the three previous budgets to encourage investments amid the pandemic and the Ukraine war
    Bangladesh reports 140 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 140 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,040,610 as the death toll rose to 29,452
    Bangladesh reports 151 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 151 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,040,470 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,451
    Bangladesh reports 107 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 107 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,040,319 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,451

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps