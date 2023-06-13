Divorce rate in Bangladesh doubled in 2022: report

A survey has found that the divorce rate in Bangladesh has doubled in the space of a year.

The gross rate of divorce rose to 1.4 per thousand people in 2022, compared to 0.7 per thousand the year before, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

In its report on the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 published on Tuesday, the national statistics agency found a growing trend of divorces in rural areas, where the rate was 1.5 per thousand. It outstripped separations in urban areas last year, where the rate stood at 1 per thousand residents.

The findings are based on a survey of more than 1.3 million people and 300,000 households across the country in 2022, according to Alamgir Hossain, the director of the project.