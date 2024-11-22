On Armed Forces Day, Yunus calls Khaleda’s presence an honour

He says the former prime minister was able to attend the event after nearly a decade

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has said he felt “fortunate” and “honoured” in the presence of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at the Armed Forces Day event.

The former prime minister arrived at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment for the first time in a decade on Thursday afternoon.

It was also her first public appearance after six years.

She smiled for pictures seating next to the chief advisor during the programme.

“Today, we are feeling particularly fortunate and honoured to have with us Begum Khaleda Zia, three-time elected prime minister, and the wife of the martyred president Ziaur Rahman.”

“She has not been able to participate in this grand gathering for a decade. Today, she has that opportunity, and we are all delighted and proud that we have been able to offer it to her.”

“We thank her once again for joining us on this special day despite her physical illness. We wish her a speedy recovery and welcome her to the event,” said Yunus.

Khaleda left from her Gulshan residence under the protection of the army after being invited to the event by senior army officials on Wednesday.

In addition to the BNP chief, former high-ranking officials of the army, politicians and dignitaries from various professions were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Yunus said: “I am surprised to see the stars of Bangladesh being able to join us for this grand gathering today. I am very happy to see all of you.”

At the beginning of his speech, Yunus paid tribute to the brave freedom fighters of the War of Independence.

Mentioning the courageous sacrifices of those killed in the mass uprising, he said: "The nation will always remember their sacrifice.”

"We pledge to the brave freedom fighters, martyrs, students and the common people. We will transform our country into an exemplary one by making use of the opportunity they provided us," the chief advisor said.

In this new country, everyone will be like a “member of an extended family”, Yunus said.

"There can be differences of opinion in a family. Altercations can occur, but we won't become foes. We will not create enmity over differences of opinion, or over religion. We are equal. No one is better than another. We want to establish this philosophy at the national level."

“I vow to translate our freedom fighters’ dreams of a country devoid of discrimination, and oppression, and that nurtures freedom and welfare into a reality. From now on, we want to create a Bangladesh where people will be the only source of power. Bangladesh should be applauded on the world stage as a humanitarian and welfare state."

Yunus said everyone should work together to ensure global peace, strengthen the global economy and combat climate change when it comes to foreign policy.

“Therefore, we need to move forward by keeping pace with the world. We need to ensure an environment where our youth can develop their creativity based on their talents, despite the shortage of resources."

The chief advisor reiterated the government's pledge to “do whatever was needed” for the welfare of valiant freedom fighters and their families and “continue their efforts".

Every year, Bangladesh observes Armed Forces Day on Nov 21 to commemorate the contributions of the armed forces in the War of Independence from Pakistan alongside the sacrifices of the general people.