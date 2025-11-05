Law will be strictly enforced if Awami League holds flash rallies, says press secretary

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor, has warned that stringent legal measures will be taken if Awami League leaders and activists, whose activities are currently banned, attempt to organise spontaneous street marches.

He issued the warning at a press briefing on Wednesday, as activists from the Awami League and its affiliates continue to hold such pop-up rallies frequently across Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

Recently, Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanok, in India at the moment, announced plans for a Nov 13 “lockdown-style” party plan.

Addressing these developments, Shafiqul said the government is prepared to take strict measures. A video circulating on social media captures Nanok announcing the lockdown and other activities.

Days ago, an audio clip of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also in India, circulated online, in which she allegedly instructed party activists not to vote in the next election.

Commenting on these clips, Shafiqul said: “She is accused of murdering hundreds of young people. We are monitoring what she -- the ‘Butcher of Bengal’ in Dhaka -- is instructing from there. The government has banned Awami League activities. Even in the ICT prosecution, these allegations are being examined in court.”

He reiterated that anyone defying the ban to hold meetings or surprise mobilisations will face full legal action.

“There will be no exceptions. This government will not yield an inch. Anyone inspired to hold a sudden march will be brought under the law. Law enforcement has been instructed accordingly.”

Shafiqul added, “She has made many statements on social media, calling protesting youths terrorists. Her trial is ongoing. Once the verdict comes, we will respond appropriately regarding her.”