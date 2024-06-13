‘Gunfire’ heard as Myanmar Navy ship spotted near border

Explosions were heard near the border on Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Locals have reported spotting a Myanmar warship on the other side of the border, across the Naf River from Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf. They say the sounds of explosions are carrying across the border.

“A large ship has been seen on the Naf River and we are aware of reports of explosions,” said Md Yamin Hossain, Cox’s Bazar additional district magistrate. “We are on alert.”

The ship was seen in the Naf River in the Myanmar border area by multiple people from Moulvipara in Teknaf’s Sadar Union from Wednesday afternoon to evening.

The sounds of explosions could be heard across the border starting at 9pm. Border residents heard blasts for about three hours. After that, the sounds could be heard intermittently throughout the night and the day.

Sounds of explosions were heard from 4am to 9am on Thursday too, locals said.

Since the morning the vessel has moved further south, taking up a position at a point in the Naf River near the Naikhongdia Point in the Bay of Bengal.

Locals reported the ship had continued to fire bullets and mortar shells towards the land.

Abdus Salam, a representative to the Sabrang Union Parishad from Ward No. 9, said: "The situation at the Teknaf border has been relatively normal for the past month. No blasts were heard. But, on Jun 5, Jun 8, and Jun 11, boats from the Myanmar side of the Naf River and the Naikhongdia Point in the Bay of Bengal opened fire on vessels travelling to St Martin’s Island.”

"A Myanmar Navy vessel was spotted in the Naf River on Wednesday afternoon. After that, loud explosions could be heard intermittently across the border in Myanmar on Wednesday night in Teknaf’s Shah Porir Dwip and its surrounding areas.“

Salam said, “Loud explosions from across the border in Myanmar have left houses and structures quaking in the border areas of the Shah Porir Dwip jetty, Jaliapara, Paschim Para, Uttar Para, and the Acharbania.”

“Those who live very close to the border have left their homes and have sought refuge at the homes of friends and relatives who live further away.”

“Many of the locals spent sleepless nights as the blasts continued. The ship is now at the Naikhongdia Point. The gunfire and explosions continued till 1 pm.”

Md Adnan Chowdhury, Teknaf Upazila executive officer said that he had heard reports about loud explosions near the Shah Porir Dip border area through local public representatives. The ship is on the Myanmar side of the maritime border.

The Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard are aware of the situation and the local administration is monitoring things, he said.

Attempts have been made to contact the BGB and Coast Guard repeatedly, but they have yet to respond.

BGB and the Coast Guard are alert about the current border situation. Besides, the administration is also monitoring the situation, he said.

Boat service on the Teknaf-St Martin waterway has been suspended for the past seven days due to gunfire from the Naikhongdia Point.

In an emergency meeting of the district administration on Wednesday evening, it was decided that an alternative route in the Bay of Bengal would be used from Thursday to transport goods and a limited number of passengers.

“Around 1pm on Thursday, two vessels carrying 30 passengers set off from the St Martin’s Island jetty headed for Teknaf.”

"The two vessels will dock in the Golarkhal area on the western side of Teknaf’s Shah Porir Dwip Island."

But, as of 2:30pm on Thursday, no ships carrying goods had left for Saint Martin, he said.

On the other hand, at least four hundred people stranded in Teknaf for the past week are waiting for a ship at the sea coast point in the Munder Dale area of Sabrang Union to return to St Martin’s Island, locals said.