Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link restored 14 hours after fatal train derailment

The Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route has been restored almost 14 hours after a train derailed due to damaged tracks in Gazipur.

On Wednesday, railway workers installed new sheet piles on a section of the railway line spanning 300 feet, said Md Shafiqur Rahman, manager of Bangladesh Railway's Dhaka Division.

Seven compartments, including the engine, of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express train went off the tracks around 4:30 am, killing a passenger and leaving several others injured. Authorities suspected foul play after finding parts of tracks uprooted.

The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route, rendering 100 sleepers unusable, said Shafiqur.

In the wake of the derailment, train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route were suspended. Mymensingh-bound trains are diverting through an alternative route from Dhaka via Kishoreganj, according to railway officials.