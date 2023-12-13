    বাংলা

    Dhaka-Mymensingh rail link restored 14 hours after fatal train derailment

    The derailment of the Mohanganj Express killed a passenger and damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 03:39 PM

    The Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route has been restored almost 14 hours after a train derailed due to damaged tracks in Gazipur.

    On Wednesday, railway workers installed new sheet piles on a section of the railway line spanning 300 feet, said Md Shafiqur Rahman, manager of Bangladesh Railway's Dhaka Division.

    Seven compartments, including the engine, of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express train went off the tracks around 4:30 am, killing a passenger and leaving several others injured. Authorities suspected foul play after finding parts of tracks uprooted.

    The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route, rendering 100 sleepers unusable, said Shafiqur.

    In the wake of the derailment, train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route were suspended. Mymensingh-bound trains are diverting through an alternative route from Dhaka via Kishoreganj, according to railway officials.

