Bangladesh elected to UN ship agency's 40-member governing council

Bangladesh has been elected to the governing council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations' shipping agency.
During the voting held in London on Friday, 40 countries were elected through a secret ballot to the IMO Council, responsible for overseeing the organisation's activities.
The IMO, headquartered in London, is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution, boasting 175 member states.
Bangladesh was competing against 25 other countries to join the executive council for 2024-25 under category (c). This category includes countries with special interests in maritime transport or navigation, whose election to the council ensures the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.
The South Asian nation bagged 128 out of 168 votes to secure a position on the elite council.