    বাংলা

    Bangladesh elected to UN ship agency's 40-member governing council

    The International Maritime Organization is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 07:53 AM

    Bangladesh has been elected to the governing council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations' shipping agency.

    During the voting held in London on Friday, 40 countries were elected through a secret ballot to the IMO Council, responsible for overseeing the organisation's activities.

    The IMO, headquartered in London, is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution, boasting 175 member states.

    Bangladesh was competing against 25 other countries to join the executive council for 2024-25 under category (c). This category includes countries with special interests in maritime transport or navigation, whose election to the council ensures the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

    The South Asian nation bagged 128 out of 168 votes to secure a position on the elite council.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the Garda Public Order Unit detain a man, following a riot in the aftermath of a school stabbing that left several children and adults injured on O'Connell Street, in Dublin, Ireland Nov 24, 2023.
    Calm restored to Dublin streets after 34 arrested for riots
    The stabbing of three young children triggered violent riots in the Irish capital
    She presents the key-note speech at a roundtable on “Climate Vulnerability and Mental Health: Voices of Women” at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London
    Saima Wazed recommends a resilience day at COP28
    She presents the key-note speech at a roundtable on “Climate Vulnerability and Mental Health: Voices of Women” at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London
    Bangladesh restricts aroma rice exports again
    Govt restricts export of aroma rice again
    The decision has been made considering the country’s food situation, the Ministry of Agriculture says
    PM Hasina urges people to watch 'Mujib: The Making of Nation' in movie theatres
    Hasina urges people to watch 'Mujib: The Making of Nation' in theatres
    The prime minister inaugurated the premiere of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s biopic in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp