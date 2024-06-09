4 get death penalty for 2016 murder of driver in Jamalpur

Each of the convicts has also been fined Tk 50,000

A Jamalpur court has sentenced four people to death for the murder of the driver of a battery-run three-wheeler in Sarishabari Upazila in 2016.

On Sunday, Judge Muhammad Anwar Sadat of the Jamalpur Second Additional District and Sessions Judges Court delivered the verdict in the presence of two accused, according to Public Prosecutor Md Shafiqul Islam Akkas.

Those sentenced to death include Sohag, identified with a single name, Md Jakir Hossain, Rubel Mia, and Moni Taheri, also known as Monir Hossain.

Sohag and Zakir are absconding.

In addition to the death penalty, each of them has been fined Tk 50,000.

According to case files, on Oct 1, 2016, driver Laizu Mia had his three-wheeler stolen and was strangled to death on the Sarishabari-Tarakandi road in Mulbari.

The day after the incident, the victim's father, Amjad Hossain Anju, filed a murder case at Sarishabari Police Station.

Police arrested Rubel Mia and Moni Taheri suspecting their involvement before detaining the other two.

The suspects provided confessional statements and described the incident in court.

The investigating officer submitted charges to the court, which heard the testimony of 17 witnesses during the trial before its verdict on Sunday.