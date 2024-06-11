Four burnt in apartment blast in Dhaka’s Bashundhara

The victims had come from Cox’s Bazar to seek medical treatment at Evercare Hospital, police say

Four people have been burnt in an explosion at an apartment in the Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.

The incident occurred in the Bashundhara A-Block on Monday night and the injured were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 11pm.

Initially, it is believed that the explosion was caused by an air conditioner, said Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant police commissioner of the Badda Zone.

The four people injured in the incident were identified as Abdul Mannan, 60, Raksi Akhter, 20, Ayan, 3, and Futu, 18.

They are members of the same family. The family had come from Cox’s Bazar and had rented the flat to seek medical treatment at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

The four were first rushed to Evercare Hospital and then transferred to the burn institute, said police official Rajon.

The incident is being investigated, he said.