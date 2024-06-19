Two die from lightning strikes in Bagerhat

Another person was injured in a lightning strike while three cows and a buffalo were killed

Two people have died from lightning strikes while grazing their cattle in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila. Another person was injured and three cows and a buffalo were killed in the strikes.

The incident occurred at the Panchamala field in Dema Union on Wednesday afternoon, said Saidur Rahman, chief of Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station.

The dead were identified as 27-year-old Saidur Rahman from Dema village, and 55-year-old Selim Sheikh from Hedayetpur village. Both of them were in the field to graze cattle.

Saidur had left home and taken the cattle to Panchamala field in the morning to graze and was there when a thunderstorm started in the afternoon.

“Lightning struck and Saidur was killed on the spot. Ujjal Howladar, who was with him, was injured. Ujjal was rescued and rushed to the district hospital, where he is receiving treatment.”

Selim was killed by lightning when he took his cattle to the same field, the OC said.

Saidur’s cousin Nasir Uddin said, “A downpour started in the afternoon and Saidur began to head home with his cows and buffalo when he was suddenly killed by lightning. Ujjal, who was accompanying him, was seriously injured. Three cows and a buffalo were killed too.”