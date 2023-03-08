Fewer female voters: apathy or impediment?

Despite a higher number of women in the latest census, the voter list presents a surprising gender disparity.

In a country with a population of approximately 170 million, the number of registered voters has exceeded 120 million.

There are 1.63 million more women than men in the census, but men outnumber women on the final voter list by 1.74 million.

According to analysts, due to the larger female population, the number of female voters should be higher. However, several factors such as limited door-to-door campaigning, obstacles, and a lack of interest or opportunities, especially in remote areas, can lead to a disproportionate representation of women on the final voter list.

Since the introduction of the photo-based voter list, the number of male and female voters has been nearly equal. However, over the last 15 years, female voter turnout has declined. To address this issue, local female representatives, particularly those from the reserved constituencies of districts, upazilas, cities, municipalities, and union councils, have been enlisted to encourage and support women's participation in the voting process.

Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, a voluntary organisation focused on women's rights, rejects the notion that women's disinterest is the reason for the gender imbalance in the voter list.

If women are underrepresented in the voter count despite outnumbering men in Bangladesh’s demography, it raises concerns, Fauzia said. She has been advocating for extensive campaigning to increase voter participation. Although women have shown interest in voting, she believes that various obstacles prevent many from exercising their right to vote, and it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to address these issues.

Fauzia has called for a series of initiatives throughout the year to encourage voters and reduce the gap. She has also urged political parties and other sectors to make commitments to address the issue.

Fauzia also stressed increasing the number of polling booths in proportion to the number of voters and creating a "women-friendly" environment at polling stations.

Currently, there are approximately 120 million eligible voters in the country for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.