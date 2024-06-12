DNCC launches digital payments at 6 Eid cattle markets

Buyers and sellers can now conduct transactions digitally, ensuring safety from cash-related risks

Dhaka North City Corporation has introduced digital transaction facilities in six cattle markets to facilitate trade for Eid-ul-Azha.

Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the digital transaction programme at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Wednesday.

Atiqul highlighted the need for secure transactions for both buyers and sellers.

He said, "This initiative will mitigate the risks associated with carrying cash, counterfeit currency or damaged notes and theft."

At the event, it was announced that digital booths will be set up at the markets, facilitating direct fund transfers from buyer to seller.

Buyers can also withdraw cash using debit or credit cards from ATM booths, and conduct transactions via POS machines and mobile financial service booths.

Digital transaction facilities at these markets will be provided by Brac Bank, Bank Asia, City Bank, Islami Bank, AB Bank, IFIC Bank, Pubali Bank, along with Mastercard, Amex, Visa, bKash, and Nagad.

