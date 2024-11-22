New Election Commission members to take oath of office on Sunday

Members of the newly appointed Election Commission will be sworn in Sunday.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will administer the oath of office to the new chief election commissioner and four commissioners at 1:30pm.

Appellate Division spokesman Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the ceremony a few hours after the Election Commission was chosen on Thursday.

On Sept 5, the Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal stepped aside following the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has formed a new five-member Election Commission headed by retired secretary AMM Nasir Uddin two and a half months after the civil uprising.

The newly formed commission will organise the national elections.

The other news members of the electoral watchdog are Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, a retired additional secretary, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, a district and sessions judge, Tahmida Ahmad, a retired joint secretary, and retired Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

The president chose the new members of the Election Commission from a list of names proposed by the search committee formed as per the provisions made during the rule of the Awami League.

In his immediate response to the appointment, Nasir told bdnews24.com: "Inshallah, we will do all that we can to hold free, fair and credible elections. As we are receiving this responsibility, we have to do our utmost to fulfil it, with the cooperation of all."