Two motorcyclists die in Chattogram road crash

Two motorcyclists have died after their vehicle collided head-on with a bus in Chattogram’s Patiya Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in the Upazila’s Mansa Badamtala area around 4:30pm on Friday, according to police.

The dead have been identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, 22, and Md Emran, 16.

The collision took place between a passenger bus heading towards the town and a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction, Patiya Highway Police Station chief Toufiqul Islam said. The accident left both the motorcyclists dead.

Law enforcers seized the bus, but the driver managed to flee after the incident, he added.