Court orders confiscation of more Benazir properties in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Bandarban

Shares of Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Limited to be seized, with 23 more properties targeted

A court has ordered the seizure of properties owned by former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Bandarban after the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC moved it.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the orders, following a plea filed by ACC Deputy Director and Investigation Officer Hafizul Islam on Wednesday.

Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the development on behalf of the ACC.

The properties include 3-katha, or 19.84 decimal, land in Gulshan, two flats each measuring 3,075 square feet in Badda, and six flats in Adabor.

Additionally, 24-katha or 158.69 decimal, land in Rupganj, Narayanganj, and 25 acres or 10.12 hectares, in Bandarban have been targeted for seizure.

Shares in Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Limited, as well as eight wholly-owned and 15 partially-owned properties, are also included in the orders.

The properties are registered under the names of Benazir, his wife Zeeshan Mirza, and their two daughters, Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahsin Raisa Binte Benazir.

Former IGP Benazir retired on Sep 30, 2022. The substantial assets accumulated during his career have since drawn significant scrutiny.

The ACC is investigating the assets.

However, neither Benazir nor his wife and daughters appeared before the commission as summoned on Jun 6 and Jun 9.

After requesting additional time, they have been granted extensions, with new appearances scheduled for Jun 23 and Jun 24.