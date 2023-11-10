India made clear to US that elections are Bangladesh’s ‘domestic matter’

The position of India, which helped Bangladesh gain independence from Pakistan in 1971 and is now a major supplier of food products and fuel to its neighbour, is seen as significant in Bangladesh’s politics, along with China and the US’ stance.

“We were very clear in sharing our perspective, how we look up situation in different parts of the world that includes Bangladesh with the US side during these discussions,” said Kwatra.

He said extensive discussions took place on different regional developments in South Asia, and in other parts of the world.

“So far as Bangladesh is concerned,” Kwatra went on, “we shared our perspective very clearly. It is not our space to comment on the policy of a third country.

“I think when it comes to developments in Bangladesh, elections in Bangladesh, it’s their domestic matter. It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future,” continued the Indian foreign secretary.

“We, as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, respect the democratic processes in Bangladesh and we will continue to support that country’s vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation that the people of that country seek for themselves.”