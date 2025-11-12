Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Man shot dead in Badda around midnight

Unidentified assailants shot and killed Mamun Shikdar, police say

Man shot dead in Badda

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 02:55 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 02:55 PM

Related Stories
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Read More
Dense fog, cold winds sweep through Panchagarh
Dense fog, cold winds sweep through Panchagarh
AL leader held over Mymensingh ‘bus torching’
AL leader held over Mymensingh ‘bus torching’
Chief justice swears in 21 new HC judges
Chief justice swears in 21 new HC judges
Man to die for abduction, murder of madrasa student
Man to die for abduction, murder of madrasa student
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More