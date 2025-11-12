Man shot dead in Badda around midnight

A man has been shot dead in Dhaka’s Badda area.

Local police station chief Habibur Rahman said the murder occurred around 3:30am on Wednesday in Badda’s Chairman Goli. “Unidentified assailants shot and killed Mamun Shikdar, aged 38.”

Habibur said Mamun worked as a driver, adding that the motive and those involved in the killing have yet to be confirmed.

“We are making efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

The deceased’s body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.