Battery-powered rickshaw drivers, owners demand solution in 7 days

“Make a policy, issue licences, register routes and distribute permits. When questions of licences and route permits arise, safety issues will be raised,” they say

The Rickshaw, Battery Rickshaw-Van and Easybike Drivers Sangram Parishad has set a deadline of seven days for the High Court to reconsider its stance on the use of battery-run rickshaws in the Dhaka metropolitan area and to find a solution for the issue through licences and route permits.

The organisation threatened to hold rallies in districts across the country on Nov 30 in solidarity with the drivers in Dhaka if a solution is not found.

Convenor Khalequzzaman Lipon announced the ultimatum and subsequent programmes at a rally organised by the group’s Dhaka metropolitan unit in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.

“A Supreme Court ruling barring battery-run autorickshaws from highways remains in effect,” he said. “How, then, can the High Court issue a rule to ban battery-powered rickshaws? The Supreme Court’s verdict already renders the High Court’s ruling null and void.”

In April 2022, the Appellate Division decided that battery-run three-wheelers could not ply highways. As a result, the vehicles were approved to run on all other roads.

But, on Tuesday, the High Court ordered the barring of the vehicles from the Dhaka metropolitan area within three days.

The bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi made the decision based on a writ petition by the Pedal-run Rickshaw Association.

On Wednesday, battery-run rickshaw drivers blocked the road in Dhaka’s Dayaganj intersection to protest the decision.

The protests expanded to different parts of the capital on Thursday, blocking roads and rail lines in Mohakhali, Mirpur, Malibagh, Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, Agargaon, Nakhalpara, Rampura, and Khilgaon.

On Friday, the drivers blocked the road and rail line in Dhaka’s Jurain. They also clashed with the police.

Under the circumstances, the Rickshaw, Battery Rickshaw-Van and Easybike Drivers Sangram Parishad issued its ultimatum.

Lipon said that the organisation has been protesting for 12 years to demanding licenses, route permits and separate lanes for battery-powered rickshaw drivers through a modernised policy.

He said, "On Jul 6, we received a letter from BRTA informing us that our demand is being handled reasonably. On Oct 24, we were informed that the policy has been finalised.”

"Just as we grew hopeful, an organisation of pedal-powered rickshaw drivers filed a writ."

No writ can be filed that deprives people of their livelihoods, he said.

Addressing the government, Lipon said, "You should make a policy, issue licenses, register routes and distribute permits. When the issue of licenses and route permits comes up, then the safety issue will also be raised. So finalise the policy within seven days without delay.”

"We don't want to go on the highways. Provide by-lane service. We are protesting patiently, we haven't expanded it nationwide yet. The livelihoods of 30 million people depends on about 6 million battery-powered rickshaws across the country. So be careful. Immediately remove bureaucratic complications and arrange for licenses to be issued in light of the Supreme Court's ruling.”

Calling battery-powered rickshaws 'environmentally friendly', he said, "If 6 million rickshaws are licensed and registered, Tk 100 billion in revenue will be generated in a month. So will you add us to the revenue or leave us out?"

Battery-powered three-wheel rickshaws go by different names, including autos and easybikes.

In May, former road transport minister Obaidul Quader announced that these vehicles could not operate on Dhaka’s roads, claiming that they, alongside motorcycles, were responsible for many road accidents.

The announcement received the support of former Dhaka North mayor Atiqul Islam and former Dhaka South mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Drivers and garage owners protested the announcement, leading to clashes between law enforcers and drivers that left several injured.

Afterwards, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina declared that the battery-run rickshaws were allowed to ply the roads in consideration of people’s livelihoods.