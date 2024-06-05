HSC: Tests to be suspended in flood-hit areas

‘The facilities available to the examinees are important to us. We don’t want their expected results to be harmed due to any suffering,’ the education minister says

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury says the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be suspended in those areas of the country which are affected by floods.

The minister made the remarks after a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee formed to hold the exams in a fair, positive and cheating-free environment at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Asked about the ministry’s decision over the public exams in Sylhet as the flood situation deteriorates in the district due to heavy rains and downstream flow, the minister said, “We are already informed about the weather forecasts ahead of the tests. The water of various rivers in the district is climbing up and flowing above the danger level. We have already completed preparations keeping in mind the students’ travel to exam centres as well as the areas likely to be affected.”

He said, “Initially, the exams will not be taken in those areas likely to be flooded further. We have proper preparations in place to arrange these tests afterwards.”

“We are still monitoring the flood situation and hoping that it will be possible to arrange the tests. The facilities available to the examinees are important to us. We don’t want their expected results to be harmed due to any suffering.”

The HSC and equivalent exams are set to begin across the country on Jun 30. According to the revised syllabi for 2024, exams will be held for all subjects, feature questions totalling a full 100 marks and last three hours.

The minister said information will be exchanged online round the clock among the education board control rooms and related examination centres.

He said, “Weather forecasts and water levels are being monitored. The exams will be suspended only in those areas which will be flooded. The suspended tests will be held once the situation returns to normal.”