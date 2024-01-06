Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire, police say

The names of Jubo Dal’s Dhaka South Unit Convenor Khandakar Enamul Haque Enam and Member Secretary Rabiul Islam Nayan have emerged as the ‘masterminds’ behind the deadly fire on the Benapole Express train.

The duo planned and ordered the grim arson attack, according to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police discovered the information after interrogating Jubo Dal’s South Unit Joint Convenor Kazi Mansur Alam who was arrested by a DB unit from Beribadh Chairman Ghat area in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar in the wee hours of Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, a deputy commissioner at DMP’s DB.

Police recovered Tk 30,000, a smartphone and a feature phone from Mansur during the arrest.

DB’s Lalbagh and Wari divisions also arrested BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah, 66, and six other Jubo Dal leaders in connection with the deadly arson attack on the train.

The other Jubo Dal leaders are Md Iqbal Hossain Swapan, Md Rasel, Delwar Hakim Biplob, Md Salauddin, Md Kabir and Md Hasan Ahmed.