Jubo Dal involved in Benapole Express fire, police say

The names of Jubo Dal’s Dhaka South Unit Convenor Khandakar Enamul Haque Enam and Member Secretary Rabiul Islam Nayan have emerged as the ‘masterminds’ behind the deadly fire on the Benapole Express train.
The duo planned and ordered the grim arson attack, according to the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police discovered the information after interrogating Jubo Dal’s South Unit Joint Convenor Kazi Mansur Alam who was arrested by a DB unit from Beribadh Chairman Ghat area in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar in the wee hours of Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, a deputy commissioner at DMP’s DB.
Police recovered Tk 30,000, a smartphone and a feature phone from Mansur during the arrest.
DB’s Lalbagh and Wari divisions also arrested BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah, 66, and six other Jubo Dal leaders in connection with the deadly arson attack on the train.
The other Jubo Dal leaders are Md Iqbal Hossain Swapan, Md Rasel, Delwar Hakim Biplob, Md Salauddin, Md Kabir and Md Hasan Ahmed.
“The plan for the grim train attack was made at a video conference joined by around 10-12 suspects,” Moshiur said.
“The leaders of eight Jubo Dal’s Dhaka south unit teams, including Enam, Nayan, joint convenors MA Gaffar and Iqbal Hossain and Office Secretary Shahjahan Chowdhury, organised the virtual meeting around 6pm on Thursday,” the DB official said, citing the arrestee.
“Enam asked Nayan to brief the plan for the train attack at the conference. Nayan delivered two instructions afterwards,” said Moshiur.
“Ward- and Thana-level Jubo Dal leaders and activists were instructed to carry out arson attacks on vehicles at any convenient time on Jan 5, 6 and 7. They were asked to do their best to disrupt voting. The Jubo Dal teams also asked to take photographs and forward them to the leaders after sabotaging election campaign camps and in the neighbourhood of polling centres.”
“The team also discussed plans for setting fire to a Dhaka-bound train from Mymensingh at a convenient place after Narsingdi, instructing the grassroots activists to torch train carriages in an intercity train from Kamalapur to Narayanganj to create a stir in the foreign media and caused panic to people.”
“Two team leaders from Jubo Dal’s Dhaka South Unit, accompanied by three supporters of Nayan from Lalbagh and several goons, set fire to the Benapole Express train following Enam and Nayan’s plan and instructions. Police, however, could not arrest the two yet,” Moshiur added.
The Benapole Express train stopped near the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm on Friday after the fire spread to several coaches. At least four people were killed in the fire.
Eight people with injuries were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Doctors said they were still in danger.