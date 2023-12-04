5 nominations cancelled and 3 suspended for Dhaka–1,2,3 seats

As many as five nominations for Dhaka–1, 2 and 3 constituencies have been cancelled, according to Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman.

He confirmed the poll update on Monday, mentioning that three other nominations have been put on hold for the parliamentary seats.

Among the nine candidates for Dhaka–1 (Dohar-Nawabganj) constituency, the nominations of Muktijot’s Abdur Rahim and National People’s Party’s Abdul Hakim were suspended.