    5 nominations cancelled and 3 suspended for Dhaka–1,2,3 seats

    Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman confirmed the nomination updates for Dhaka–1,2 and 3 constituencies on Monday

    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 10:52 AM

    As many as five nominations for Dhaka–1, 2 and 3 constituencies have been cancelled, according to Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman.

    He confirmed the poll update on Monday, mentioning that three other nominations have been put on hold for the parliamentary seats.

    Among the nine candidates for Dhaka–1 (Dohar-Nawabganj) constituency, the nominations of Muktijot’s Abdur Rahim and National People’s Party’s Abdul Hakim were suspended.

    The seven remaining nominations, including those of Awami League’s Salman Fazlul Rahman and Jatiya Party’s Salma Islam, were deemed valid.

    For Dhaka–2 (parts of Keraniganj, Savar and a few wards of Dhaka South City) seats, the nominations of Awami League candidate Kamrul Islam and Shakil Islam, a Jatiya party candidate, were accepted.

    Independent candidate Habibur Rahman’s nomination was also cancelled, and so was the nomination of Oikya Jote’s Maulana Ashraf Ali Jihadi, who failed to submit a certified copy of his income tax return document and his sworn statement.

    The nomination of Zaker Party’s Abul Kalam was withheld over attestation issues of the filed income tax return copy.

    Nominations of six candidates from Dhaka–3 (Keraniganj) constituency were declared valid – Awami League’s Nasrul Hamid, Zaker Party’s Jafar Abdur Razzak, Jatiya Party’s Quddus Mohammad Monir Sarkar, National People's Party’s Abdus Salam.

    Independent candidate Ali Raza’s nomination was rejected over fake voter ID. Tariqat Federation’s Abdul Quddus Mia’s nomination was also cancelled as he lacked certification from the party.

    The nomination of Md Farooq, another independent candidate was cancelled due to unpaid electricity bills worth Tk 3,65,000 and loan default.

