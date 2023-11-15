All eyes locked on Election Commission before schedule announcement amid opposition blockade

Following the last general election on Dec 30, 2018, the first session of parliament was held on Jan 30, 2019. Now the voting must be held within 90 days before the end of a government’s term, which is Jan 29, 2024 for the current parliament.

In 2014, the BNP and like-minded parties boycotted the 10th general election over similar demands. But the Awami League was then elected for a second consecutive term amid violence across the country.



Arson attacks targeting vehicles have revived the memories of the deadly opposition protests marked by deadly firebombing of buses before and the after the 2014 polls.

In 2018, the BNP did partake in the election, but alleged voting rigging. Its MPs resigned last year in protest against the government’s decision to hold power during the polls.

Several political parties called on the Election Commission to suspend the announcement of the election schedule amid such political unrest. But the commission made it clear that though parties hold the right to not participate in the election, the EC must hold the polls on time.