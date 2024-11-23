People can submit their feedback by responding to specific questions on the platform until Dec 7

Website launched to gather opinions on judicial reforms

A new website has been launched to collect public opinions on making the judiciary independent, impartial, and effective through reforms.

People can submit their feedback by responding to specific questions on the platform until Dec 7.

The Judicial Reform Commission, formed by the interim government, announced the initiative in a media statement on Saturday.

"To gather stakeholder opinions on judicial reforms, the commission has launched a website (www.jrc.gov.bd)," it said.

The website includes tailored questionnaires targeting groups, including the public, judges, lawyers, and court staff.

Participants are encouraged to complete these forms to share their views.

Suggestions beyond the listed questions can also be emailed to the commission at [email protected] or [email protected].

Reform proposals may also be sent via post to the Judicial Administration Training Institute at 15 College Road, Dhaka-1000.