Boats of Bangladesh on St Martin’s route targeted in shooting attacks from Myanmar

A second boat on the Teknaf-St Martin’s route in Cox’s Bazar has been targeted in a shooting attack from Myanmar.

The latest incident occurred in the Naikkhyongdia area of the Naf River’s Badarmokam estuary when a boat carrying goods was on its way to the island around 1pm on Saturday.

In the first incident last Wednesday, a boat carrying election materials to Teknaf after Upazila polls in the island came under attack.

No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

It is unclear if Myanmar’s security forces or rebels targeted the boats.

Abdur Rashid, president of St Martin’s Service Trawler Owners Association, said four boatmen were onboard the Sailing Vessel Rafia that was attacked on Saturday.

“They ducked as 20 to 30 shots were fired. The head boatman, Mohammad Belal, then turned around and returned to Shah Pari’s Island in Teknaf,” said Rashid.

Boatman Belal said more than 100 shots were fired targeting the boat that was carrying election materials on Wednesday.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St Martin’s Union Council, said food and other products for the around 10,500 residents of the island come from the mainland regularly.

Now the islanders are panicking over the incidents of shooting at boats, he said.

He urged the authorities to strengthen patrols by the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh to normalise the situation.

Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion, said they heard about the incidents.

The BGB was working on sending a protest letter to Myanmar’s Border Guard Police, he added.