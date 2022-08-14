    বাংলা

    Bird strike delays Manchester-bound Biman flight by 5 hours at Sylhet airport

    Mechanical issues emerged after the jet hit a bird on the runway while landing

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 01:14 PM

    A bird strike has delayed a Biman Bangladesh flight to Manchester by five hours at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.

    The flight was scheduled to take off for the UK at 9:40 am on Sunday, the flag carrier’s Sylhet Manager Shahnewaz Mazumder said.

    “But mechanical issues emerged around 8:40 am after the jet was hit by a bird while landing on the runway."

    The flight started for Manchester with 297 passengers on board at 2:50 pm, after engineers from Dhaka fixed the problem.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina faces higher security risk than counterparts, says DMP chief
    Hasina faces higher security risk than counterparts: DMP chief
    The fact that she is guaranteed to attend the events marking her father Bangabandhu's killing on Aug 15 every year heightens the risk, says Commissioner Shafiqul Islam
    Swiss envoy’s remarks on bank deposits conflict with govt, ACC accounts, says HC
    Swiss envoy’s remarks conflict with govt, ACC accounts: HC
    Bangladesh has requested information on its citizens’ funds in Swiss bank accounts, insist the state and the anti-graft agency
    Driver sued over theft of DSCC garbage truck
    Driver sued over stolen DSCC garbage truck
    The stolen truck is worth around Tk 9 million and is capable of carrying 15 tonnes of waste
    UN rights chief Bachelet lands in Dhaka on 4-day visit
    UN rights chief arrives in Dhaka
    Michelle Bachelet starts a four-day trip which will also see her visit Cox's Bazar in a bid to propel the Rohingya repatriation effort

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher