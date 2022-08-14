Bird strike delays Manchester-bound Biman flight by 5 hours at Sylhet airport

The fact that she is guaranteed to attend the events marking her father Bangabandhu's killing on Aug 15 every year heightens the risk, says Commissioner Shafiqul Islam
A bird strike has delayed a Biman Bangladesh flight to Manchester by five hours at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.
The flight was scheduled to take off for the UK at 9:40 am on Sunday, the flag carrier’s Sylhet Manager Shahnewaz Mazumder said.
“But mechanical issues emerged around 8:40 am after the jet was hit by a bird while landing on the runway."
The flight started for Manchester with 297 passengers on board at 2:50 pm, after engineers from Dhaka fixed the problem.