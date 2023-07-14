Bangladesh renews call for lifting of US sanctions on RAB

The Bangladesh government has once again urged the United States to withdraw sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over allegations of human rights violations.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen made the call during bilateral discussions with Uzra Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, in Dhaka on Thursday.

“I have reiterated our request to the under secretary of the withdrawal of the US sanctions on RAB,” the foreign secretary told journalists during a joint media briefing after the meeting.

On Dec 10, 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on RAB as well as seven of its current and former officers, citing serious human rights violations.

The Bangladesh government has been continuously calling for the lifiting of the sanctions, but the US is refusing to do so, saying ‘it’s complicated’.

Zeya sat for a luncheon meeting with Masud after her meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as law and home ministers.

The foreign secretary and Under Secretary Zeya discussed the protracted Rohingya crisis including achieving the ultimate goal of repatriation, challenges to humanitarian responses, and accountability measures, the foreign ministry said in a statement.