BGB says social media claim of India occupying 62km of Lalmonirhat is false

The Border Guard Bangladesh has rejected social media claims that India occupied 62km of territory along the Lalmonirhat border, calling them “deliberate and anti-state rumours”.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the force condemned the spread of such propaganda and protested the attempt to mislead the public.

“A vested group has recently circulated a completely fabricated, deliberate, and anti-state message on social media under the headline ‘India occupies 62 kilometres in Lalmonirhat?’” the BGB said.

The statement emphasised that the purpose of such “intentional propaganda” is to mislead citizens and tarnish the image of the state.

The statement added that every inch of the sovereign territory of Bangladesh’s border is under BGB control, and that each member of the BGB remains vigilant in performing their duties, inspired by patriotism and the highest standards of professionalism.

The BGB also urged citizens to refrain from posting, commenting, or sharing any unverified information on social media, calling on everyone to remain alert against individuals or groups attempting to spread misinformation.