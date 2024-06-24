Indians topped the list, remitting $50.6 million during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year

Indians lead foreign nationals in remitting $130m from Bangladesh in 10 months

Foreign nationals living in Bangladesh have remitted $130.58 million from their earnings to their home countries during the July-April period of the current fiscal year, according to Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

Indians topped the list, remitting $50.6 million in this period, while Chinese nationals came in a distant the second, sending $14.56 million back home.

The finance minister gave the figures in response to a written question from Abdul Kader Azad, the lawmaker for Faridpur-3, in parliament on Monday.

The session was presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Sri Lankans remitted $12.71 million, followed by Japanese nationals with $6.89 million, South Koreans with $6.21 million, Thai citizens with $5.3 million, UK citizens with $3.59 million, Pakistanis with $3.24 million, US citizens with $3.17 million, and Malaysians with $2.4 million. Nationals from other countries sent a total of $21.92 million.

The minister also said Bangladesh Bank does not keep records of the annual income of foreign nationals residing in the country.