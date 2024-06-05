Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

3 die in Khulna in road crash between motorcycle and three-wheeler

Police report says all three died on the spot of the accident

3 die in Khulna road crash

Khulna Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 03:45 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 03:45 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Want to protect Bangladesh from climate impact: PM
Want to protect Bangladesh from climate impact: PM
DU rises in QS university rankings
DU rises in QS university rankings
IUB holds research conference for undergrad law students
IUB holds research conference for undergrad law students
Man dies by electrocution, another dies by 'suicide'
Man dies by electrocution, another dies by 'suicide'
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More