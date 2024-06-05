3 die in Khulna in road crash between motorcycle and three-wheeler

Police report says all three died on the spot of the accident

Three people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and an engine-run three-wheeler in the Paikgasa Upazila of Khulna.

The accident occurred near the Shibbati Bridge of the Upazila at around 10am on Wednesday, according to Obaidur Rahman, chief of Paikgasa Police Station.

The dead have been identified as 60-year-old local three-wheeler driver Ismail Hossain, 60, Mahbub Gain, 28, and Md Riyad Gazi, 25.

OC Rahman said, “An engine-run three-wheeler coming from Koyra to Paikgasa collided head-on with a high-speed motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The collision caused the three victims to be thrown onto the road. All three died on the spot.”

Police came to the scene when the incident was reported and seized the motorcycle and three-wheeler involved in the accident, he added.

The bodies of the dead have been sent to the morgue at Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.