Evaly owners sentenced to five more years in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced Mohammad Rassel, managing director of the e-commerce company Evaly, and his wife, the company’s Chairman Shamima Nasrin, to five more years in prison in a fraud case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Bench assistant Md Nazmul Islam Talukder said both were fined Tk 10,000 each in addition to the prison term, and in default, they will serve another three months in jail.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the accused as they are absconding, he added.

The couple have now been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison in six cases.

After starting its journey in December 2018, the online marketplace Evaly advertised products like cars, motorcycles, furniture, smart TVs, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines at half the original price.

Under the “temptation” of their flashy offers, many people ordered products by paying huge amounts of money in advance, hoping to sell them at a higher price and make a good profit.

Despite waiting for months, many of them did not receive the products, and Evaly did not return the money taken in advance.

At one point, Evaly owed Tk 5.43 billion to buyers and product suppliers. Amidst widespread discussion, customers have protested against Evaly and several other e-commerce companies since mid-2021, accusing them of fraud and embezzlement.

Hundreds of cases were filed against Rassel and his wife at that time, and this is one of them.

After coming across the company's eye-catching advertisement, the plaintiff Sadiqur Raihan ordered three motorcycles on Mar 20, 2021.

As the company failed to hand over the motorcycles to him within the stipulated time, he was given two cheques from City Bank.

On Apr 12, 2022, when he tried to cash the two cheques, they were returned.

Sadiqur filed the case as the plaintiff on Nov 26, 2023.

Earlier, on Sept 18, the court sentenced Rassel and Nasrin to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk 10,000 each in another fraud case.

On Apr 13, the court sentenced the couple to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk 5,000 each in a fraud case.

The week before that, on Apr 6, they were sentenced to three years in prison in a breach of trust and fraud case.

In addition, on Jan 29, they were sentenced to two years in prison in another case.

Before that, on Jan 2, 2024, Rassel and Shamima were sentenced to one year in prison in a case filed by a customer in Chattogram.