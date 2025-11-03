Police block teachers marching to Secretariat to demand MPO inclusion

Police have blocked a march toward the Secretariat by teachers demanding the inclusion of all government-recognised non-Monthly Pay Order educational institutions under the MPO system.

Police obstructed the march in the Jatiya Press Club area on Monday afternoon. The teachers had been staging a sit-in in front of the press club for the second consecutive day before they decided to march toward the Secretariat.

Police and teachers are now facing off at the scene.

Under the banner of the Non-MPO Educational Institutions Unity Council, the teachers are demanding their place in the government-run scheme.

Protest leader Munimul Haque told bdnews24.com around 2:15pm, “We will stay here for now. Police are requesting us to return to our sit-in.”

“We will return to our sit-in in some time and announce our next programme from there,” he added.

Earlier in the afternoon, Munimul had said:

"During the holy month of Ramadan, we held a 17-day continuous sit-in programme at the Jatiya Press Club demanding MPO registration. At the time, the honourable education advisor and education secretary assured teachers of MPO registration during our discussions with them.

"But that assurance has yet to be realised. Meanwhile, the teachers and staff of non-MPO listed educational institutions who have not received their salaries and allowances have their backs against the wall. As we are not getting our wages, we face a financial crisis and social humiliation."

He said, "We urge the government to stop these unfair games with MPO policies and circulars and include all non-MPO educational institutions in the MPO. If they do not, we will achieve our demands through protest.”

The “unpaid” teachers of non-MPO educational institutions once again launched an indefinite sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.

On Feb 23, the teachers had launched a continuous sit-in programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to demand all non-MPO educational institutions be added to the MPO list. After 17 days of protest, they held discussions with the education advisor and officials of the Ministry of Education on Mar 12.

Then, at a press conference on Mar 12, the council's chief coordinator Selim Mia announced the suspension of the protest, citing assurances from the Ministry of Education regarding MPO inclusion.

As that demand has yet to be realised, the teachers have launched a fresh round of protests from Sunday.