Bangladesh faces possible cyclones, rainfall, and morning fog in November

Bangladesh may witness the formation of two to three low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal in November, with at least one potentially developing into a cyclone.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in a long-term forecast on Sunday also indicated that fog could form in certain areas and river basins across the country during the month.

The Met Office said, on Oct 24, a clear low-pressure area developed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and nearby areas, before intensifying into a depression over the same region.

By 6am on Oct 26, the depression had moved northwest, deepening into a deep depression.

By 3:00am the next day, it transformed into the cyclonic storm “Montha” in the southwestern and southeastern Bay of Bengal.

On Oct 28 at 6am, Montha reached severe cyclonic intensity over the west-central Bay of Bengal and crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast of India by midnight.

The southwesterly monsoon winds withdrew from Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Khulna on Oct 13 and from the rest of the country the following day, according to the BMD.

In October, the country experienced 36.5 percent more rainfall than usual, with Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Barishal divisions recording above-average rainfall, while Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet received below-average rainfall.

On Oct 31, Tentulia in Panchagarh received the month’s highest single-day rainfall of 162mm.

The Met Office forecast indicates that November is likely to see overall rainfall above normal, with day and night temperatures gradually decreasing, though they may remain higher than average.

Light to moderate fog may form from pre-dawn to morning in certain areas and river basins, while major rivers are expected to maintain their normal flow.

In October, the highest temperatures were recorded in Feni, reaching 36.5°C on Oct 21–22, while the lowest temperature of 19.9°C was observed in Tentulia, Panchagarh, on Oct 14.