Abrar murder: Return of a student reignites protests at BUET

Students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have staged a demonstration protesting the return of previously suspended student Ashikul Islam Bitu to class.

Bitu, a student of the Chemical Engineering Department in the 16th batch, was among the 26 students expelled by the institution over the killing of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death by Chhatra League activists in a dorm on the night of Oct 6, 2019.

BUET listed Bitu as the 17th student responsible for Abrar’s murder in the face of a raging protest. However, police didn’t name him as a suspect in a case filed in connection with the killing.

Students left their classes in protest and demonstrated in front of the vice chancellor’s residence starting in the morning until 1:30 am on Wednesday. They promised to stage a similar demonstration every day until Bitu is expelled.