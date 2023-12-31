Double decker sleeper coaches made from single deckers ‘have registration’. BRTA says they are illegal

Double decker sleeper coaches are becoming a popular mode of transport for many in Bangladesh, but allegations have surfaced that the owners have imported single deckers and then added another deck without authorisation to make more profit.

After another group of owners complained to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the BRTA has made a list of 123 such buses, although local manufacturers say the number of double decker sleeper coaches is much higher.



The owners of these buses say it is the BRTA that gave their vehicles registration.



The buses are hauling passengers on the routes from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and other districts.