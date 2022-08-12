Autorickshaw driver dead, two hurt in Dhaka road accident

An autorickshaw driver has died after a speeding car collided with the three-wheeler in Dhaka's Banani.

The incident occurred near the Army Stadium around 2 am on Friday.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Md Shahidul Islam.

Two passengers on the autorickshaw, 45-year-old Malti Rani and her 25-year-old son Biswajit, were injured in the crash.

The three of them were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Shahidul dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.

Rani and Biswajit are currently in hospital care.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the other vehicle involved in the incident.