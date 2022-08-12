    বাংলা

    Autorickshaw driver dead, two hurt in Dhaka road accident

    A speeding car rammed into the three-wheeler near the Army Stadium, leaving two others injured

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 12 August 2022, 04:36 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 04:36 AM

    An autorickshaw driver has died after a speeding car collided with the three-wheeler in Dhaka's Banani.

    The incident occurred near the Army Stadium around 2 am on Friday.

    The victim was identified as 50-year-old Md Shahidul Islam.

    Two passengers on the autorickshaw, 45-year-old Malti Rani and her 25-year-old son Biswajit, were injured in the crash.

    The three of them were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Shahidul dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.

    Rani and Biswajit are currently in hospital care.

    Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the other vehicle involved in the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh announces staggered holidays for industrial hubs to ease power crunch
    Staggered holidays for industrial hubs
    The new move aims to reduce the frequency and length of power cuts amid a lingering energy crisis
    FM: Swiss ambassador lied about info on Bangladeshis’ bank accounts
    Ambassador lied about Swiss bank account info: minister
    Momen says BB governor and finance secretary refuted her claims
    Cabinet asks energy ministry, BPC to justify fuel oil price hike again
    Ministry, BPC asked to justify fuel price hike again
    Cabinet asks for more clarification as the ministry and BPC faces allegation that their accounts are not transparent
    HC orders govt to explain why it hasn't sought info on Swiss bank deposits
    Why hasn't govt sought info on Swiss bank deposits? HC asks
    The government and the Anti-Corruption Commission have been ordered to respond by Sunday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher