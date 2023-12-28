Pro-Awami League doctors of government hospitals campaign for candidates in breach of rules

The law prohibits public servants from engaging in political activities or participating in election campaigns, but numerous government-employed physicians appear happy to disregard this restriction.

Members of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad or SWACHIP, the organisation of doctors loyal to the Awami League, are campaigning for ruling party candidates in many constituencies ahead of the Jan 7 general election.

In one seat, they are campaigning for their President Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, who is running as an independent after his failure to secure a party ticket.

Secretary General Kamrul Hasan Milon is also in the campaign for the Awami League despite being a government doctor.

He says he is unaware of the law on their participation in election campaigns.

Kamrul said they asked all units to work for the Awami League candidates because SWACHIP “is affiliated with the ruling party”, although SWACHIP is one of the three sister organisations of the Awami League.

Government doctors rarely face action for joining election campaigns.

A doctor of a government hospital in Narayanganj, who is also the wife of a candidate, faced a show-cause notice for joining the campaign. She returned to the campaign after submitting her explanation.

Professor Tofayel Ahmed, a local government expert, said people forget that the public servants have a service code.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary at the Election Commission, said they did not get a complaint about the matter.

“Government employees don’t have the mandate to join election campaigns. We will examine if we receive any complaint.”

Members of SWACHIP took out a procession in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Dec 18, a day after the campaign began officially.

Doctors from nearby government hospitals, including the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, joined the procession at the office hours.

Many of them also shared videos of them shouting pro-government slogans and seeking votes on Facebook.

“As an affiliated organisation, we are instructed to join the campaigns. We’ll join the campaigns [as members of SWACHIP,” said Kamrul, who is a professor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Asked why he was joining the campaign although the law does not allow government doctors to do so, he said: “I’m not aware of that. I’ll see to that. Please send me the link [to the law].”