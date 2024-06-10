Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

‘I can’t stand this suffering any more,’ say Sylhet residents amid repeated waterlogging

Residents are facing waterlogging once again as rain, mountain runoff inundate the city

‘I can’t stand this suffering any more’

Sylhet Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Jun 2024, 05:43 PM

Updated : 10 Jun 2024, 05:43 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Cognizant to acquire Belcan for $1.3 billion
Cognizant to acquire Belcan for $1.3 billion
Probe to investigate ‘fake IDs’ of Aziz Ahmed’s brothers
Probe to investigate ‘fake IDs’ of Aziz Ahmed’s brothers
Blinken in Middle East to push ceasefire while Israeli troops advance
Blinken in Middle East to push ceasefire while Israeli troops advance
Nigeria gunmen kill 50 in raid on northwest village
Nigeria gunmen kill 50 in raid on northwest village
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More