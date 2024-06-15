Southbound Eid holidaymakers say they are satisfied with ferry service

Rail, road and river routes are seeing a rush of travellers heading home to spend Eid-ul-Azha with their families. Though it has seen a rush of passengers too, the river service on the Daulatdia-Paturia route has not been overwhelmed.

The Daulatdia ferry dock saw an influx of passengers and vehicles on Saturday morning, but ferries still set off at regular intervals at their scheduled times, ensuring that southbound travellers did not have to suffer the delays and congestion typical of past Eid journeys.

Each of the ferries that left the Paturia ferry dock in Manikganj in the morning had its fair share of passengers. Many of those travelling south from Dhaka boarded local buses, three-wheelers, or motorcycles after they disembarked from the ferry.

Most of the travellers say they faced little difficulty along the way and are satisfied with the trip. As there was little congestion at the dock, the vehicles returning from the south-west to Dhaka were able to cross comfortably too.

Sumaiya Akhtar, who travelled to Daulatdia from Dhaka, said, “Like the last few Eid holidays, I am able to return home without suffering along the way. There was no congestion on the road and we didn’t have to suffer at the ferry port either.”

Moslem Uddin, a passenger on a Rabeya Paribahan vehicle, said, "There was no end to the suffering at the ferry before the Padma Bridge opened. Now there is no such suffering. Since the opening of the bridge, I have been able to return home for Eid with ease. The situation is the same this time too.”

Car driver Tofajjel Hossain said, "There were no issues at either end of the Daulatdia-Paturia route. As soon as we arrived at the pier, we boarded the ferry. But once there was so much suffering at each dock. Allah has delivered us.”

Salahuddin, Daulatdia branch manager of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said that 18 ferries are operating on the route.

"Vehicles are boarding the ferry without issues. Hopefully, passengers will return home without any suffering and return to work after Eid.”