‘Conspiracy brewing to shatter democracy again’ after mass uprising, warns BNP's Fakhrul

A conspiracy is being hatched to subvert democracy in Bangladesh again after the July Uprising, says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media after laying wreaths at the grave of former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Friday.

"After the mass uprising, there have been various attempts [to harm the country], a conspiracy is being hatched to shatter democracy again.”

"At this moment, we should adopt the path of National Revolution and Solidarity Day on the 7th of November. The path which will enable us to build a truly democratic and prosperous state in Bangladesh, and we can ensure the voting rights, right to justice of the people. Bangladesh will move towards that direction, The BNP will proceed in that direction. We’re working to reach that goal.”

DISCUSSION WITH JAMAAT

When asked about the proposal of Jamaat-e-Islami deputy chief Syed Abdullah Taher for a discussion with BNP about the referendum, Mirza Fakhrul said: “We have made our statement on this matter very clear to you at the party's standing committee meeting yesterday. That is our statement.”

A press statement signed by the BNP secretary general after the standing committee meeting said that the BNP strongly believes that all political parties would remain united in implementing the consensus reached after lengthy discussions and will not in any way hinder the election process being held with the aim of restoring democracy by constantly raising new questions or creating crises.

BNP urged the interim government to take sincere and effective measures to legally implement all the issues agreed upon in the July National Charter and to hold national elections on time.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the standing committee meeting.

On the occasion of "National Revolution and Solidarity Day", the senior BNP leader visited the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman and paid tribute to him by laying a wreath, accompanied by Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain.

Other BNP stalwarts were also present alongside leaders and activists from BNP affiliates including the Dhaka Metropolitan BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal.

‘ZIA BUILT THE BASE FOR PROSPERITY’

Highlighting the context of Nov 7, Fakhrul said: "On this day in 1975, the patriotic soldiers and patriotic people of Bangladesh unitedly thwarted the hegemonic plot and the country's most popular and greatest leader and proclaimer of independence, martyred president Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttom, was rescued from house arrest and entrusted with the responsibility of running the state. That was the turning point of Bangladesh’s progress."

"Shaheed Ziaur Rahman brought back multi-party democracy from a one-party system. He practiced multi-party democracy. He ensured press freedom. He ensured the independence of the judiciary and strived to ensure the democratic rights of the people. In just four years of his rule, he brought about radical reforms in the state system, political system and economic system in Bangladesh, and shifted it from one-party BAKSHAL to a long-standing democracy."

Fakhrul said that Ziaur Rahman initiated progress in development in Bangladesh by introducing a free market economy in the country. "He had built the base of a happy and prosperous Bangladesh and that base propelled Bangladesh forward."

RALLY IN THE EVENING

The BNP is set to hold a rally in the afternoon to commemorate National Revolution and Solidarity Day. The rally will begin at 3pm, gathering in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan. The rally, a joint initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP, will pass through Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Mouchak, Moghbazar, Bangla Motor and end at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka intersection.