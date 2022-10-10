Bangladesh electricity crisis deepens as demand-supply gap widens

Instability in the global energy market and a rise in import cost due to a dollar price hike brought back rolling blackouts to Bangladesh in mid-2022 and the government hoped the situation would improve by the end of September, but it has rather worsened into the second week of October.

The length of power cuts has doubled in some areas, compounding the suffering of people in sweltering heat at night. Water pumps are not working without power in a double blow.

The power distributors say that a rise in temperature has driven the demand, worsening the situation as production could not be increased.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Rajshahi. It was 35.5 degrees Celsius in Dhaka and there will be no respite from the heat for some more days, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.